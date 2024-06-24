Newark, NJ cop arrested on drug charges, prosecutor says

✅ Richardo Garden faces several drug related changes, reports say

NEWARK — A city police officer was taken into custody Friday reportedly on drug charges, the second officer charged this month.

Essex County Department of Corrections records show that Ricardo Garden, 49, was released on Saturday. The jail record does not show the charges against Garden.

NJ.com reported Garden was charged with selling more than 50 grams of marijuana on or near a school property or bus. Other charges include possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Unpaid suspension

Essex County Prosecutor's Office Chief Assistant Thomas Fennelly confirmed Garden's arrest to New Jersey 101.5 but did not disclose any details. Garden has been suspended without pay, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé told NJ.com.

Payroll records show Garden has been a police officer since 2016 and earned a yearly salary of nearly $85,000.

Garden is the second Newark police officer to be arrested in the past month.

Jerson D. Peralta of Newark was arrested on May 28 by Kearny police on a shoplifting charge from Target, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

