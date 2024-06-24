Mob house from ‘The Sopranos’ is up for sale in NJ

If you’re both looking for a home and you’re also a fan of “The Sopranos” this is a great day to be you.

The Jersey-centric mob hit had quite a turning point in season 6 episode 1 when Tony Soprano ends up being shot by Uncle Junior who was falling deeper into dementia. That happened right in Junior’s home on Watseeing Avenue in Belleville.

Except in real life the home is in Newark in the Forest Hills section at 380 Highland Avenue.

Fans may remember the clearest view of the home from the outside when Junior’s faulty memory had Tony digging up the yard in vain for $40,000 Junior swore was buried there.

At one point in the scene a neighbor looks suspiciously over and Tony says, “Moles. They chew into your sprinklers, too?”

Later in the cliffhanger episode Junior comes downstairs while Tony was cooking pasta and from near the bottom of the steps sees Tony as a long ago enemy and fires a bullet in his abdomen.

The demented Junior scurries back upstairs to hide in a closet while downstairs Tony fights for his life in an epic battle to get 911 dialed on the kitchen wall phone.

(Graphic clip below):

That turning point in the series led to those surreal between worlds episodes involving Kevin Finnerty.

So that very home where Uncle Junior lived in the hit HBO series is once again up for sale. It was last sold in 2019 for $420,000.

Now it’s been listed by Christie's International Real Estate agents Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo for $579,900.

Talk about being in the room where it happened! Imagine living here.

Even without the fan fascination of “The Sopranos” it’s still a solid purchase. This is a four-bedroom home in the historic Forest Hills section of Newark.

It features hardwood floors throughout and almost 3,000 square feet of living space. Even its basement is finished off into several separate usable rooms.

It’s for sale with an asking price of $579,900.

Let’s take a look inside Uncle Junior’s home.

Sopranos house 1 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

Tell me this isn’t the American dream.

Sopranos house 15 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

Wouldn’t this have been right about where the shooting happened?

Sopranos house 14 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

A unique kitchen, now with blue cabinets, and we don’t see a wall phone any longer.

Sopranos house 26 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

I wonder if that’s the closet Junior hid inside.

Sopranos house 33 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

But let’s get serious. This is a spacious and gorgeous home even without the fandom.

Sopranos house 39 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

Even finished attic rooms that I would dream of turning into an office or man cave.

Sopranos house 42 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

And a basement turned into a fresh living space as well.

Sopranos house 69 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

Imagine this beauty decorated for the holidays.

Sopranos house 7 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

And the parties you could throw.

Sopranos house 9 (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) (Maikol Puebla and Licelys Olmo, Christie's International Real Estate Hoboken) loading...

And the entertaining you could do.

Again, this gorgeous home at 380 Highland Avenue in Newark’s prestigious Forest Hills section is asking $579,900 and you can contact Maikol Puebla or Licelys Olmo at Christie’s International Real Estate.

Hey, maybe you’ll even find Junior’s $40,000 buried in the yard towards your down payment.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt