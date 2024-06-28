Three of the dirtiest cities in America are here in NJ

When we tell outsiders where we’re from, we all get the eye roll. We’ve all heard the Jersey dis about smokestacks, pollution, litter, and grime.

No one ever thinks of farmland, the gorgeous lakes and mountains, the Jersey shore, the hiking trails, the nature. All we ever hear about is the dirty reputation, which just isn’t warranted or fair.

Except when it is.

Lawnstarter.com set out to determine the dirtiest cities in America in an ambitious study. Some of what they looked at was categories like pollution, infrastructure, living conditions, etc.. into which various factors were placed after being weighted for a point value.

It turns out under their study three of the dirtiest cities in the United States were found in New Jersey.

Maybe what should shock us more than that, out of hundreds of cities across the country to make the dirtiest cities list, two New Jersey cities are in the Top 10.

That’s enough to make you want to slip into something more comfortable…like a hazmat suit.

Newark, New Jersey is the number four dirtiest city in America. Its overall score was a 50.66 and considering the highest score was 54.90 that’s saying something. That worst score belonged to San Bernardino, California.

As for Newark, it did particularly poorly in living conditions, coming in at 11th worst, and resident dissatisfaction, at third worst.

Trenton, New Jersey was ranked seventh in the nation for dirtiest cities.

Jersey City came in at number 37, mostly due to its living conditions being ranked third worst in the country.

How did Camden not make this list?

Regardless, there are good and bad things about any city.

Camden has its world-class aquarium and the Battleship New Jersey. Trenton has its statehouse and all its history.

Newark has the Prudential Center and its airport’s Terminal A was recently ranked one of the finest in the world.

Jersey City has the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Science Center and the city’s development is booming.

So, be proud New Jersey. No matter what part you’re in, you have something to offer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

