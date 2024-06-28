Yuck! New Jersey City Among the Dirtiest in America

We have some very clean towns up and down the South Jersey Shore. Places like Ocean City, Margate, Longport, Ventnor, Sea Isle, Avalon, Cape May, and the Wildwoods. We are blessed.

New Jersey, though, is home to one of the dirtiest cities in America.

Can you guess which one?

Cory Booker Campaigns In Newark Mayoral Race Getty Images loading...

Newark named the 4th dirtiest city in America

Sorry, Newark, it's not us, it's you.

A study by LawnStarter.com names Newark the fourth dirtiest city in America.

The statistic that really seems to point out the dirt in Newark is the one that finds the city first in the country in terms of "Annual Excess Fuel Consumption per Auto Commuter."

I guess no one is driving Teslas in Newark.

Newark is also ranked fourth in terms of the "Share of Residents Who Find City Dirty and Untidy."

If the city's own residents think Newark is dirty, the city doesn't have much hope, unfortunately.

Newark, you need to clean up your city!

Security Tight At Newark's Prudential Building Getty Images loading...

How other New Jersey cities fared in the study

A couple of other New Jersey cities did show up in a list of the Top 303 list of dirtiest cities.

Trenton was #7 and Jersey City came in at #37.

To come up with the rankings, the study looked at things like air pollution, water quality, and waste management.

SOURCE: LawnStarter.com

