💸 Former deputy mayor pleads guilty to defrauding Newark

💸 Took $25K cash bribe in restaurant bathroom

💸 Helped them purchase Newark-owned properties for redevelopment

NEWARK — A former powerful city official faces years in prison for taking cash bribes and jewelry from two businessmen in a corrupt redevelopment scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Carmelo Garcia, 49, of Hoboken pleaded guilty to defrauding the city of his services, wire fraud, and taking bribes.

When combining the sentences for all three offenses, Garcia faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

“As he admitted in court, Carmelo Garcia set up a scheme to receive cash and jewelry in exchange for using his influence in favor of private business interests, defrauding the people of Newark of their right to his honest services. In doing so, he violated the public trust in order to line his own pockets," said Sellinger.

Carmelo Garcia with Bob Menendez (Facebook) Carmelo Garcia with Bob Menendez (Facebook) loading...

Took $25K cash bribe in bathroom

According to prosecutors, two New Jersey businessmen identified as Frank Valvano Jr. and Irwin Sablosky gave Garcia significant bribes from 2017 through April 2019.

Garcia was formerly Newark's deputy mayor, director of the Newark Department Economic and Housing Development, and chief real estate officer of the Newark Community Economic Development Corporation.

In exchange for the bribes, which included cash, high-end watches, chains, and other jewelry, Garcia helped the businessmen secure redevelopment agreements with Newark so they could purchase properties throughout the city, prosecutors said.

According to Sellinger, Garcia texted the businessmen to arrange to collect his bribes.

In one instance, Garcia went to a restaurant bathroom in June 2018 and collected an envelope containing $25,000 in cash, prosecutors said. The money was supplied by Valvano, prosecutors said.

Garcia's sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

Valvano and Sablosky’s case is still ongoing and they are presumed innocent, prosecutors said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5