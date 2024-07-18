New Egypt Speedway cancels racing events to mourn longtime boss

Tributes have been pouring in for a New Jersey man who was general manager at a popular car racing venue in Ocean County.

Joseph “Joey” Liquori died after a medical emergency on Wednesday at the age of 60, his family confirmed.

Liquori was the GM of New Egypt Speedway for over a decade, as well as a craftsman for Classic Auto body in Newark for more than 30 years, according to his online obituary.

He had grown up in Hillside.

“Joey will be remembered for his love of family, collecting vintage cars, and his dog Rocky. He touched the lives of many through his work, leaving a lasting impact on those around him,” the obituary continued.

The speedway posted the initial, shocking news on Thursday, writing on its Facebook page

"Our track has suffered a big loss but his family and friends a bigger one. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Liquori family during this difficult time."

A subsequent post confirmed that Saturday's racing events were canceled to give the venue's staff, drivers and fans time to "process, mourn, and celebrate the life of Joey Liquori."

Staff also shared a number of photos of Liquori, as fans commented their condolences and memories of the well-respected track boss.

Liquori was survived by his father, his fiancé and two brothers.

Visitation hours at Galante Funeral Home in Union were set for Sunday, July 21, followed by a funeral mass Monday at Christ the King Church in Hillside.

The racing schedule would pick back up on Saturday, July 27.

