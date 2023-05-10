NFL schedule leaks: NY Jets, Giants, Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, Christmas

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday but games involving the local teams are already leaking out.

The New York Jets, complete with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, will host the Miami Dolphins in the first-ever NFL Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving. Put that in your American Dream lot and park it. The game will be played at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Giants will play the Eagles in Philadelphia at 4:25 on Christmas Day. We're not sure if Santa will be showing up. There was that one time he made an appearance at an Eagles game and the fans threw snowballs.

Santa shouldn't have anything to worry about with the way the Giants usually fare against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The last time they played at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles beat them in the playoffs 38-7 on a Saturday night. The time before that was in week 14 when the Giants using backups after having clinched a playoff spot were beaten by the Birds 22-16. This game should have huge playoff implications as well.

Eagles Rookie Camp Football Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches warm ups during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) loading...

The Giants-Eagles game will be part of a triple-header, which will be a first for the NFL on Christmas Day, which will fall on a Monday.

Other NFL schedule tidbits: The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve in a game that will start at 4;25. This would be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game and could be a precursor to this one.

More to come.

