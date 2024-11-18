🏈 Tommy DeVito started three games for the Giants in 2023

Former New Jersey high school great Tommy DeVito will get another start with the Giants on Sunday.

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed reports that the Cedar Grove resident who led Don Bosco High School to a high school state championship will get the start against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium. The Giants with just two wins have the worst record in the NFL.

"After evaluating a bunch of things and looking at a lot of tape and being around Tommy last year where he created a little bit of a spark for us — that's the reason we are going with Tommy," Daboll said Monday. "It felt like this was a necessary move for us and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy and getting him ready to go against Tampa."

The undrafted DeVito won three games during the 2023 season while living with his parents just minutes from the Meadowlands. The Giants kept him on the roster as the third-string quarterback behind Drew Lock.

Football decision

Coach Brian Daboll spoke highly of DeVito coming out of training camp and told NBC Sports he's come a long way and makes good decisions on the field.

ESPN reported the move is believed to be related to a $23 million injury guarantee in Jones' contract that would guarantee payment if he is injured and doesn't pass a physical in the offseason.

Daboll during a Friday press conference gave a hint that a change at quarterback may be coming.

"It will be a football decision. Any decisions we make moving forward, as we evaluate the roster and what we're doing for the final seven games, will be football decisions," Daboll said.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21), left, and New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15), right, exchange jerseys (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21), left, and New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15), right, exchange jerseys (AP Photo/John Froschauer) loading...

The Giants are coming off their bye week and have lost five games in a row.

New Jersey 101.5's night host Steve Trevelise, a huge Big Blue fan, advocated for starter Daniel Jones to be benched.

"More than ever, the Giants need a spark, and his name is Tommy DeVito," Trevelise wrote.

Steve Trevelise and Erin Vogt contributed to this report

