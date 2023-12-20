Giants QB Tommy DeVito makes it right with NJ pizza shop owner

🏈Tommy DeVito's agent doubled an appearance fee at a Morristown pizzeria

🏈Agent Sean Stellato said it was a "misunderstanding"

🏈DeVito said he had to make things right when he was told what happened

MORRISTOWN — Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito visited the pizzeria he was supposed to visit before his manager doubled his appearance fee.

Nino Coniglio, the owner of Coniglio’s Old Fashioned in Morristown, posted on the restaurant's Instagram that DeVito would not be appearing Tuesday after his agent, Sean Stellato, doubled the appearance fee to $20,000. He posted the announcement with video of him teaching former Giants QB Eli Manning how to make a pizza.

"We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours," read the post apologizing to fans who bought tickets to the appearance.

'Set things right'

The rookie quarterback told the New York Post that when he heard what happened he knew he had to "set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun." He said there were a lot of people on his team and this slipped through the cracks.

In a repost of the Post's pictures on its Facebook page captioned “stopping by and making it right,” DeVito followed through, held Neno's 11-month-old daughter, and agreed to a charity appearance in January. Coniglio told the Post he would make 100 sandwiches and donate 100% of the proceeds to charity

Missing from the meeting was his agent, Stellato, who told the Post he thought negotiations were not done as a contract had not been signed with Coniglio.

Stellato had been with DeVito before the visit at another appearance at Bubbakoo's Burritos in Livingston.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt