The big day is almost here, and so many in New Jersey cannot wait. That, of course, is Super Bowl Sunday, happening February 9, 2025.

One reason so many across the state have more interest in this year's game is a no-brainer. The Eagles are in it, and hopefully to win it.

But that's not the new influence that's taking place on those spending money for the Super Bowl. Yes, it's definitely a regional influence, but there's something else contributing to it.

What's more, it's not a sports-related influence. And, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Eagles. This influence has more to do with the Kansas City Chiefs.

So what is that big reason we're suddenly spending more on the Super Bowl? Two words. Taylor. Swift. And wait till you see the stats on this.

Wait... What?

Yup. Taylor Swift out of all things is having a positive influence when it comes to spending for the big game.

According to a national survey, 20% of Americans in fact admitted they've already spent money on, or will spend money on the Super Bowl simply because the mega-pop star will be there.

Not for the commercials. Not for the game. Not for the half-time show. Not for the food. All because Taylor Swift will be there to cheer on Travis Kelce.

Not just Taylor, but...

With such buzz about Taylor's appearance at the Super Bowl, and the added rumors that Travis might propose to her, interest in the game is bigger than ever.

So one has to ask, Is spending up really because of the game? Of course not. It's primarily about Taylor, that's it (well, that 20% at least).

However, it's not such a bad thing. After all, more spending is good news for the NFL. And for those in New Jersey that depend on Super Bowl spending, it's also a good thing for them.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.