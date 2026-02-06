🐟 Sea Life New Jersey sharks make their Super Bowl LX prediction.

🏈 The big game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

📊 Since 2022, Sea Life New Jersey’s animal predictions have been right all but once

EAST RUTHERFORD — Who do you want to see win Super Bowl LX? The Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots?

The big game is set for Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey)

Sharks make Super Bowl prediction at Sea Life New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, a pair of sharks has made their prediction.

Officials at the Sea Life New Jersey Aquarium at American Dream in East Rutherford had two of their Epaulette sharks, Sophia and Blanche, make this year’s football pick.

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey)

The sharks' football expertise was put to the test when aquarium officials placed two helmets, each bearing the logos of the Seahawks and the Patriots, into the Coral Reef exhibit.

Without any hesitation, one shark quickly swam to the Seahawks, while the other shark swam right past the Patriots towards the Seahawks, making his pick unanimous among the fishy friends.

Is it really surprising that the sharks went with the team with the word “sea” in their name?

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey)

Super Bowl LX set for Levi’s Stadium in California

So, if you believe Sophia and Blanche, their friend, the Seattle Seahawks will be crowned this year’s Super Bowl champions.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if they are right.

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey)

Aquarium’s track record includes hits — and one big miss

Since 2022, Sea Life New Jersey has been asking its sea creatures for their football picks, and they have been right every time except once.

That was last year when Thelma the sea turtle predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIX. They did not. The Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 in New Orleans.

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey)

From a spider crab to river turtles, the aquarium will now see if some of their sharks can keep up the winning tradition.

