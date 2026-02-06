Two sharks make their Super Bowl pick at NJ aquarium
🐟 Sea Life New Jersey sharks make their Super Bowl LX prediction.
🏈 The big game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
📊 Since 2022, Sea Life New Jersey’s animal predictions have been right all but once
EAST RUTHERFORD — Who do you want to see win Super Bowl LX? The Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots?
ALSO READ: NJ county says it's the pizza capital of the state
The big game is set for Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Sharks make Super Bowl prediction at Sea Life New Jersey
Here in New Jersey, a pair of sharks has made their prediction.
Officials at the Sea Life New Jersey Aquarium at American Dream in East Rutherford had two of their Epaulette sharks, Sophia and Blanche, make this year’s football pick.
The sharks' football expertise was put to the test when aquarium officials placed two helmets, each bearing the logos of the Seahawks and the Patriots, into the Coral Reef exhibit.
Without any hesitation, one shark quickly swam to the Seahawks, while the other shark swam right past the Patriots towards the Seahawks, making his pick unanimous among the fishy friends.
Is it really surprising that the sharks went with the team with the word “sea” in their name?
Super Bowl LX set for Levi’s Stadium in California
So, if you believe Sophia and Blanche, their friend, the Seattle Seahawks will be crowned this year’s Super Bowl champions.
We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if they are right.
Aquarium’s track record includes hits — and one big miss
Since 2022, Sea Life New Jersey has been asking its sea creatures for their football picks, and they have been right every time except once.
That was last year when Thelma the sea turtle predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIX. They did not. The Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 in New Orleans.
From a spider crab to river turtles, the aquarium will now see if some of their sharks can keep up the winning tradition.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark