New Jersey’s labor market entered 2026 on uncertain footing. After more than 11,000 layoffs were recorded statewide in 2025, major employers from healthcare to logistics — including Bristol Myers Squibb, Rite Aid, Walmart and GEODIS Logistics — shed hundreds of jobs, leaving many workers still searching for stable opportunities. This troubling backdrop has helped keep New Jersey’s unemployment rate among the nation’s highest, and labor market prospects hazy for thousands of residents.

Now a major national shakeup at United Parcel Service (UPS) is adding another layer of concern for workers in New Jersey and beyond. UPS recently announced it expects to eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs in 2026 and close at least 24 facilities across the United States as part of a strategic restructuring tied to reduced shipment volume — particularly from Amazon, its largest customer. Most of the expected job impact in 2026 is planned to come through attrition and voluntary separation programs, especially for full-time drivers, according to UPS executives.

UPS job cuts and facility closures raise questions for Garden State workers

Despite the national scale of the announcement, however, no official WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices have been filed or sent to UPS employees in New Jersey related to the 2026 job cuts or facility closures. WARN notices are required by law when there are actual plans for mass layoffs or plant closures, which means that — at least officially — no UPS location in New Jersey has been identified as closing or planning layoffs tied to the latest network changes. This absence of WARN notices underscores the uncertainty workers face locally.

Rumors, WARN notices and fears of UPS closures in New Jersey

Still, that uncertainty is very real for many UPS employees here and across the country. On message boards and unofficial online forums frequented by UPS workers, employees have shared rumors and concerns about potential closures at specific facilities. Some posts mention the Trenton, New Jersey building — described by some workers as older and potentially vulnerable given nearby newer automated facilities — as one center that employees worry could be on a closure list. Other discussions reference broader Northeast facility consolidation, including informal chatter about small centers in the tri-state area and locations like Meadowlands or Spring Valley, New York. These anecdotes reflect worker anxiety, but they remain unofficial and not confirmed by UPS management or state agencies.

For New Jersey workers who are already trying to rebound from layoffs and a tight job market, the nationwide UPS cuts are a fresh worry — even without a confirmed local closure list. As the year unfolds, the arrival of any official WARN filings or company notices will be critical for workers trying to plan their next steps amid a still-fragile employment landscape.

