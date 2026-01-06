🔻NJ recorded fewer than 600 shooting victims in 2025 — the lowest total ever tracked statewide.

🔻Shootings dropped dramatically in major cities like Newark, Camden, Paterson, Atlantic City, and Trenton.

🔻State leaders point to intelligence-led policing, technology, and community programs as key drivers.

EAST RUTHERFORD — New Jersey saw fewer than 600 shootings in 2025 — marking the state’s third year in a row with its lowest number of shootings on record.

The major milestone in cracking down on crime was announced at a Tuesday event attended by state, county and local leaders in East Rutherford, as the governor’s administration was poised to hand the reins of the state over to Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill.

Gov. Phil Murphy outlined the crime reduction data, saying the effort was rooted deeply in eight years of “sustained coordination and collaboration at every level of government and across communities statewide.”

NJ sees new low in yearly shootings for 2025

Shooting victims and gun deaths fall to all-time lows statewide

The numbers of victims shot and those fatally shot have now fallen for four consecutive years to reach their all-time low.

The 559 New Jersey shooting victims in 2025 was down 28% from 2024, when 778 victims were shot.

Major NJ cities see steep declines in shootings and gun violence

Nearly all major cities in New Jersey saw declines in shooting victims, including drops of more than 50% in Atlantic City and Paterson and drops between 23% and 31% in Camden, Newark, and Trenton.

Of the victims shot in 2025 — 107 were killed, a reduction of 31% from the year before.

The number of people killed by gunfire in 2025 was down more than 60% from its highest point since tracking began in 2016, when 273 were killed.

Last year also marks the third time that fewer than 1,000 gun violence victims were recorded since statewide tracking began in 2009.

New Jersey also saw a decrease in reported auto thefts, 13,693 in 2025, which was a 9% drop from 15,041 in 2024.

State Police Acting Superintendent Lt. Colonel David Sierotowiczhelps deliver 2025 crime data

State Police credit intelligence-led policing and new crime technology

In a public debut since taking up his new position, State Police Acting Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Dave Sierotowicz also outlined data, saying it is proof that intelligence-led policing and partnerships get results.

Read More: NJ State Police chief Callahan retires after decades of service

Among its newest use of technology for real time enforcement, the state has built up an automated license plate recognition system involving over 5,000 cameras and 500 law enforcement partners, Sierotowicz said.

Sierotowicz was sworn-in to his new post on Jan. 1, following the retirement of State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

Community violence intervention and mental health response programs expanded statewide

Lt. Governor Tahesha Way and Attorney General Matthew Platkin also spoke, each saying they were proud of coordinated law enforcement results from their time in the Murphy administration.

“While there is more work to be done, this moment underscores the strength of the tools, practices, and initiatives that have been put in place during the Murphy Administration to protect residents and support lasting public safety across our state,” Way said in a written release.

“Whether through community-based violence intervention programs or the continuing development of the ARRIVE Together initiative, we are making a difference. We are handing over to the incoming administration positive, established trends, and I know this important work will continue,” Platkin said.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco opened the press conference, touting data that ranks Bergen County as the ninth safest county in the nation.

The event unfolded at the East Rutherford Police Department, which is also the host of monthly “CorrStat” meetings to coordinate crime reduction strategies between the State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center and law enforcement partners at all levels of government.

“As we recognize these accomplishments, we are also proud to have established the tools, practices, and initiatives that will support continued success in the years ahead. Even as we acknowledge this progress, we remain mindful of the victims of violence and their loved ones, as the work continues to make New Jersey safer for all,” Murphy said.

“The decline in shooting victims and auto thefts is the direct result of law enforcement agencies working together and using intelligence-led policing,” Sierotowicz said. “By coordinating efforts, targeting the right offenders, and deploying resources strategically, we are seeing real, measurable reductions in crime and safer communities across New Jersey.”

Murphy shouted out several community based programs that were in attendance on Tuesday.

During the first three quarters of last year, Community Based Violence Intervention programming reached more than 97,600 community members through school partnerships, local events, “group and one-on-one programs” and responses to violent incidents.

Another state program aimed at avoiding escalation of violence during police encounters launched in Cumberland County in late 2021.

The Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation (ARRIVE) Together initiative has since expanded to all 21 counties, teaming up a police officer trained in crisis intervention, with a mental health screener to respond to calls involving potential mental health crises.

