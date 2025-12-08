⚫️ NJ’s top cop stepping down after 31 years

New Jersey’s top state trooper, Colonel Pat Callahan, is stepping down after a 31-year career that spanned some of the most turbulent chapters in the state’s recent history.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the retirement, calling Callahan a steady hand during disasters from Superstorm Sandy to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the top cop appeared almost every day alongside Murphy during his daily briefings.

Callahan will retire on Dec. 31, and says he supports the incoming administration as it selects new leadership for the State Police.

Callahan guided New Jersey through major emergencies

Callahan, who lives in Warren County, joined the State Police in 1995 as part of the 115th Trooper Class. He rose through the ranks, becoming acting superintendent in 2017 under Gov. Chris Christie. Over the years, he oversaw large-scale emergency response operations, including Sandy recovery efforts and statewide disaster planning for events like Super Bowl XLVIII.

A legacy rooted in New Jersey law enforcement

The colonel comes from a New Jersey State Police family. His father, Major Mick Callahan, also served in leadership. Patrick Callahan now closes his own chapter, saying he leaves with "deep pride" in the work done alongside hundreds of troopers.

Statement by Colonel Pat Callahan

“After 31 years of dedicated service in law enforcement, I will be stepping down as Colonel and will not be renominated by the incoming administration,” Callahan said in a written statement.

“I leave this role with deep pride in the work we have accomplished and with an unwavering respect for the men and women who serve our communities every day. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside individuals who embody our core values of Honor, Duty and Fidelity. Together, we faced challenges, embraced innovation, strengthened partnerships, and remained committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public we are sworn to protect.”

“To all of my colleagues, community partners, and the citizens we serve: thank you for your trust, collaboration, and support throughout the past three decades. I retire with profound appreciation and the confidence that the future of this agency remains in capable hands. While I look forward to the next chapter, I will always remain proud of the work we accomplished together and deeply honored to have served. And to each and every Jersey Trooper, stay safe out there and God bless you all.”

