This holiday season, New Jersey 101.5 and Earth Treasures are teaming up to honor the unsung heroes who make New Jersey shine a little brighter. 🌟

We’re celebrating the teachers, neighbors, caregivers, friends — anyone who gives their time, heart, and energy to others without ever asking for anything in return. If someone in your life deserves a moment in the spotlight, this is your chance to make it happen.

💖 This is your opportunity to nominate someone special and share their story with the entire Garden State! Submit your nomination now!

🌟 HOW IT WORKS

📣 Starting Dec. 8, every weekday during the 9 a.m hour, either Bill Spadea or Eric Scott will read a listener-submitted Hero story live on-air!

🎁 Each submission they read wins a $100 Earth Treasures gift card for BOTH you and your hero — a little sparkle as a thank-you.

💎 Every nominated hero is also entered into the Grand Prize drawing for $3,000 in jewelry from Earth Treasures!

✍️ SUBMIT YOUR HOLIDAY HERO NOW

Tell us who they are, what they do, and why they deserve to shine this season. Share your story and help us give a hero the sparkle they deserve!