Nearly 780 people were victims of gunfire in New Jersey in 2024.

And that's a number worth applauding, according to officials who've been tracking the statistic for years.

With the final numbers in for 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy was able to announce on Wednesday that last year hosted the lowest number of shootings in the state's recorded history (going back to 2009), at 778.

"We also saw an 11% decrease in auto thefts, which represents a crucial step in decreasing violent crimes, including shootings," Murphy said during a press conference in Bergen County.

It's the second straight year the state has promoted a "record-low" number of shootings. In 2023, New Jersey for the first time recorded a shooting-victim number below 1,000 (924).

Shooting declines were registered in communities across the state last year, including in many major cities. Paterson saw a 4% decrease in shooting victims. Newark registered a 15% decrease.

Shootings in the Garden State resulted in 152 fatalities in 2024, according to the latest statistics.

"Make no mistake — each and every one of those lives is a tragedy. But it is a 20% decline from the 191 lives we lost in 2023," said Lindsay Ruotolo, first assistant attorney general.

Officials attribute the positive trend to intelligence-led policing and cutting-edge technology, along with the state's own task force devoted to gun violence reduction, which shares information across the 21 counties.

SEE ALSO: Road deaths spike in New Jersey

"Our firearms homicide rate is 67% below the national average. That is a staggering statistic," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

