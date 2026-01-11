If New Jersey ever wanted to add a practical life-skills course to public school, it should be called Parking Lot Survival. Parking lots—especially here—are where patience gets tested, tempers get warmed up, and basic spatial awareness quietly disappears. Welcome to the Parking Lot Hall of Shame, a place I’m reminded of yearly while holiday shopping, weekly when going to the supermarket, and daily when parking here at the radio station.

Why New Jersey parking lots test everyone’s patience

At work, the offenses are usually minor but consistent. Poor parkers who park too close, on the line, or just far enough over it to make opening your door feel like an Olympic event. You’re not angry, but you’re definitely annoyed. Shopping center parking lots, though? That’s where the real chaos lives.

The worst parking offenders every Jersey driver knows

There’s the poor parker who proudly straddles the line like it’s some kind of personal achievement. Then there’s the worst offender of all: the guy in the massive pickup truck who parks perfectly at the intersection of four spots, as if he set out to inconvenience the maximum number of people possible. It’s almost impressive, in a “how did we get here as a society?” kind of way.

Then come the specialty acts: the diagonal parker taking two spots without shame, the fire lane parker who believes turning on the flashers creates a temporary legal loophole, and the people who magically produce handicap placards that raise a lot of quiet questions. And just when you think you’ve earned a spot after circling the lot like a shark, someone zooms in out of nowhere and steals the space you’ve clearly signaled for, violating one of the most sacred unwritten Jersey laws.

The unofficial rules of New Jersey parking lots

To bring some order to the madness, here are The Unofficial Rules of New Jersey Parking Lots:

The Lines Matter

They are not decorative. If your tires are on them, you’ve failed.

Big Vehicles Come With Big Responsibility

If your truck needs four spots, park in the back and enjoy the walk.

Diagonal Parking Is Not Creative

Taking two spots is lazy, obvious, and universally hated.

Flashers Do Not Equal Permission

Fire lanes are not temporary parking spaces, no matter how convincing your blinkers look.

Handicap Spots Are Not Optional

Fake or borrowed placards will earn you lifelong side-eye.

A Signaled Spot Is Claimed

Stealing it is a deep moral betrayal, and we will never forget.

Holiday Parking Has Its Own Rules

December mall lots are fueled by desperation and questionable judgment.

Supermarket Standoffs Should Be Brief

If someone’s waiting, this is not the time to reorganize your trunk.

Beach Parking Is Competitive, Not Cutthroat

Yes, it’s stressful—but pretending you didn’t see the other car isn’t fooling anyone.

Everyone Thinks They’re a Great Parker

Statistically speaking, most of us are wrong.

MetLife Stadium parking and other final tests of civility

Bonus Rule: MetLife Stadium Exit Etiquette

When leaving a game or event, kindness, patience, and consideration are survival skills. Let people merge, don’t block lanes, and remember—we’re all trying to get out of the same maze at the same time. Honestly, those nasty seagulls are more considerate than those inconsiderate "elite exiters"!

In the end, New Jersey parking lots are loud, stressful, and wildly unpredictable—but somehow, they’re also familiar. They’re where we sigh, mutter under our breath, and briefly question humanity before getting back in the car and moving on. Because as much as we complain, these parking lots are part of who we are. And no matter how bad your day gets, there’s a strange comfort in knowing that somewhere nearby, someone is parked sideways across two spots, reminding you that this… this is Jersey.