A message to those parking in a NJ parking lot

I think I saw the worst of the worst this weekend. I know that a lot of times we want to get to where we’re going fast.

We don’t worry about other people and just try to get our things done and go. Truly, I get it.

But at Aldi this weekend, I saw the worst park job in history. I didn’t take a picture because I don’t want to “out” the person, but it was a truck that was fully taking up two spots.

I was going to park in one before I got closer and realized just how egregious their park job was, and that I had no chance of fitting my car in.

How does someone consciously do this? I mean, like I said before, I get that we all want to get to places quickly and get in and out, but the complete disregard of other people astounds me.

It felt like a ticketable offense.

If I ever feel like my car isn’t parked right I always get back in and adjust. There’s no shame in that!

But seeing what some people do is crazy.

Don’t be this person! You look like a fool and the rest of us will hate you for it.

Take the time to make sure you're only taking up one parking spot. You don't get special exemptions for having a bigger car. And if you can't park it well, go to the end of the parking lot where there aren't any cars.

