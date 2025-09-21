We’ve all been there before. You pull up to the gas pump, look around, and see no attendant in sight, and have the inner debate of whether or not you should just get out and pump it yourself.

Believe me, you’re not alone in that. We have all had that thought at some point or another.

This situation happened to me recently. I won’t say the name of the gas station, but it’s certainly a hot spot for New Jerseyans. I had to wait a solid five minutes for the attendant to come pump my gas.

SEE MORE: The closest and best vacation destination from NJ

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

And it wasn’t as if the attendant was being lazy; it was just that the gas station was so busy at this time that he had so many cars he needed to get to, and I was the last one.

You’d think that more attendants would be on the clock, but there was only one.

And this is the exact scenario of why we should be able to pump our own. Forget about the fact we can be impatient, nobody wants to wait five minutes at the pump before the attendant even gets to your car.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

I’m sure he would have been happy if people got out of their car and pumped their own so he had less to do. I'm sure he wouldn't have taken offense to anyone doing it.

At the very least, we should have the option to pump our own. It doesn’t need to be this hard.

Pumping your own gas with Dennis Malloy Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.