It’s the best time of year to head to the mountains. We’re getting into the fall foliage season.

We aren’t quite there yet, but it’s coming. And the Poconos are a great destination to seek out.

I was there this past weekend for some golf, which they have a lot of up there, but if you aren’t into that, there’s still plenty to do.

They have great hiking trails, lakes to go out on, and enjoy the warm weather while it’s still here, or take in some beautiful fall foliage.

Jim Thorpe is also a wonderful town to go visit while you’re up there. It’s built right at the base of a mountain and has some good restaurants and plenty of activities to do.

Forget about having to travel far from New Jersey for vacation. We have the Poconos under two hours away, to go explore.

And it will be a heck of a lot less expensive, too. It can serve as a weekend getaway.

And pretty soon, when the colder weather hits, there is skiing to go do, too.

No matter the season, it’s a great vacation destination from New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

