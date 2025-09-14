I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t know nectarines were in season this long.

When I went to Terhune Orchards two weeks ago, I saw nectarines in the market that they have. The best part is, they don’t have a sticker on them, so you know they’re grown right at the place. I find those to be the best.

When I saw them, I knew I had to get some because I figured the season would be over soon.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Fast forward two weeks, and I’ve already gone back to get more. I’m a peach/nectarine snob; they’re my favorite fruit when they’re ripe, and the ones from Terhune are amazing.

Oftentimes, nectarines can be hit or miss. Sometimes they’re amazing, and other times they’re so bad you want to spit them out. It feels like there isn’t much of an in between.

I’ve got multiple big bags of them from Terhune (they cost $14.99) and all have been delicious.

Nectarine season runs roughly through the end of September, so the season is almost officially over. You can’t pick your own anymore, but you can still get some in the market.

There isn’t much time left, so if you want to get some fresh ones before the season officially ends, I strongly suggest you go this week.

