The school year is back, and so is the discussion about whether or not kids should be allowed to have their cell phones with them during the school day.

Brick Schools have proposed a ban on cell phones on school property. Meaning they can't use them during the school day, but also while on the school bus. What is this, the 1950s?

Newsflash, it's 2025, and technology isn't going anywhere. Prohibiting them from being used on school property is a joke.

I get that kids may use them in class and be distracted, text their friends, and there's always the possibility that a student cheats on a test by using their cellphone. Seriously, I understand that these are real issues.

If you think kids can get unruly in schools already, wait until you strip them of their cellphones. Then you'll see some crazy behavior. And you might think that's immature or an issue to lose your mind without your phone, but we're all addicted to them. I know plenty of 60-year-olds who are just as addicted as 20-year-olds.

If we so desperately need to find a solution to phones in schools, why don't you let teachers have a rule that phones need to be put in a bin at the beginning of class, and they can get them back once the class is over? That feels easy enough, right?

Banning them on the entire property, school bus included, is a sad and frankly lazy solution.

Using your phone and being technology literate is must in 2025. Taking that away and pretending phones don't exist is counterproductive.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

