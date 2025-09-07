Should NJ schools start later? It’s a tough call

Along with cell phone bans in New Jersey schools, there have also been school districts that are having their school days start later.

Pleasantville School District announced a later start to the school day. High schoolers will now start at 8 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m., while middle and elementary schoolers will also start their school days later.

I see this from both perspectives. If you're a parent, there's no doubt this could throw a wrench in your plans. Trying to get the kids to school before you set off for work could be harder. Although a 15-minute difference doesn't come off as the end of the world. After school activities will start later as well.

But from the student perspective, which wasn't that long ago for me, I'm sure they are elated. My high school started at 7:20 a.m., and I remember how brutal it was to wake up before 6 a.m. for school. I remember being groggy for the first couple of school periods.

That being said, I made it through, and so did everyone else. It wasn't ideal, but what in life is? Schools starting later would also force all the athletic trainers of these schools to work later, too.

It feels like a chain of events that sets everything back. So, if you gave me the decision to have schools start earlier, I think I would keep things the way they are. Sorry, students, but it causes a chain reaction that isn't needed. Once you get to college, and you get to choose your classes, don't pick any that start before noon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

