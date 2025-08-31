Looking at the forecast for the next week, I feel I can officially declare summer is over. The calendar doesn’t officially say it yet, we’ve technically got 20 more days left, but the temperature tells us all we need to know.

Get outside before the weather gets cold again and the days get short. The sun is setting around 7:30 p.m. these days, and it’s only getting shorter.

It’s the perfect weather to get out and golf, as I’ve been doing as much as I can on weekends. I’ve fallen in love with the early morning round this summer. I used to love twilight golf, but there’s something so peaceful about playing early in the morning while still having the rest of the day to do something.

I ventured to St Anne’s Golf Links in Delaware this weekend, and it was as good as the pictures looked online.

It was also one of the hardest courses I’ve played in a long time. There was water everywhere on this course. If you weren’t incredibly precise, you were going to be in trouble.

This course was the king of the lost ball. Any errant shot was going to be out of bounds, but that’s what makes the challenge so fun.

