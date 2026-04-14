Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

(Trump on Truth Social/Townsquare Media illustration) (Trump on Truth Social/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🙏 Trump removed an AI image portraying himself as Jesus after backlash from Catholics

⚡ The post came amid a growing feud with Pope Leo XIV over war and politics

⛪ NJ Archbishop Joseph Tobin and other Catholic leaders defended the pope

President Donald Trump has removed an AI-generated image from his social media account after it sparked backlash among Catholics and other Christians.

The cartoonish image showed him appearing like a glowing Jesus Christ, in a white robe and red shawl, as he laid his hands on a sick man in bed. Other MAGA acolyte accounts had shared the image earlier this month, and many were still defending Trump for sharing it on Sunday, until he deleted it on Monday.

The image coincided with a "60 Minutes" report on Sunday with three Catholic cardinals, including New Jersey's Archbishop of Newark Joseph Tobin, defending Pope Leo XIV against Trump's recent screed against the pontiff, who has called for peace as the United States and Israel wage war against Iran.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Trump claimed that he believed that the image had depicted him as a doctor.

The U.S.-born pope on Monday told reporters that he doesn’t fear the Trump administration, and that his remarks were not meant as direct attacks on the president.

“I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible," the pope said.

On Monday, Cardinal Tobin said Trump's recent statements and actions regarding the pope "convey a grave misunderstanding of the Holy Father's ministry and a troubling lack of respect for for the faith of millions."

FILE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri,File) FILE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri,File) loading...

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. military has begun a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, tempering the president’s earlier vow to entirely block the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The move sets the stage for a showdown as Iran responded with threats on ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Shortly after the blockade was set to begin, Trump warned on social media that Iranian warships that come “anywhere close” to the U.S. blockade will be destroyed by a “quick and brutal” strike. Hours later, though, Trump said he had spoken to “the other side,” suggesting he was still willing to engage with Iran.

Eligible 17-year-olds can vote in the June 2 primaries in New Jersey for the first time (Canva) Eligible 17-year-olds can vote in the June 2 primaries in New Jersey for the first time (Canva) loading...

🔴 New Jersey now lets some 17-year-olds vote in primaries.

🔴 Major races include Congress, U.S. Senate, and local offices across the state.

🔴 May 12 is the voter registration deadline.

TRENTON — This is the first year that 17-year-olds will vote in statewide New Jersey elections.

Eligible teenagers can now cast their ballots in the June 2, 2026, primaries. This year's important races include all 13 New Jersey congressional districts, plus the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., plus local municipal and school board seats.

The lower voting age for primaries was signed into law in 2024 by then-Gov. Phil Murphy. With the New Voter Empowerment Act, New Jersey joined nearly two dozen states that allow people under 18 to vote.

Not all 17-year-olds will be able to vote in June, though. Only New Jersey citizens who will be 18 years old by Election Day on Nov. 3 will be eligible to vote in the primaries.

"It is so important that all citizens make their voices heard in elections. And it's particularly important for young people to get accustomed to doing their civic duty," said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon.

Newark Airport air traffic controller gamers campaign The FAA is pursuing video gamers to apply as air traffic controllers (Ella Don on Unsplash) loading...

🎮 FAA targets gamers with new hiring push to boost air traffic control staffing

✈️ Only 22 certified controllers were on duty for Newark last fall

💰 Job offers $155K average pay, paid training for qualified applicants

At a time when a lot of young adults are struggling to figure out a secure career path, federal officials hope gamers realize their skills make them potential pros as air traffic controllers.

The Department of Transportation launched a special campaign to boost the ranks of controllers guiding flights safely at airports nationwide.

As of September, there were 22 fully certified controllers and five certified supervisors working to direct aircraft at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were also 27 personnel for Newark — both controllers and supervisors — in training, with new certifications expected that month.

Newark air traffic controllers now work out of Philadelphia TRACON Area C.

At the same time, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Federal Aviation Administration did hit its hiring goals for the year, by bringing in 2,026 new air traffic controllers.

“Level up your career,” the new campaign says, adding that applications will go live on Friday, April 17.

Chick-fil-A shooting Union NJ (Screenshot: Fox New York via Facebook, via Storyful) Chick-fil-A shooting Union NJ (Screenshot: Fox New York via Facebook, via Storyful) loading...

🚨 Deadly shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured in Union fast food restaurant

🎥 Video emerges: Footage appears to show masked gunman fleeing scene

🔍 Search ongoing: No arrests yet as police say 'not random' attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police are scouring the area after one person was killed and six others hurt in an awful shooting at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night.

A customer, 23-year-old New York City resident Malek Shepherd, died after gunfire opened inside the restaurant just before 9 p.m., the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement still has not released the identity of any others involved, or whether they were customers or restaurant workers.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday it appeared to be a targeted incident and there was no immediate remaining threat to the public.

The fast food restaurant is the center island of Route 22, not far from the Garden State Parkway.

Dash cam video from a civilian vehicle entering the parking lot moments after the shooting was making the rounds on social media Monday.

Fox 5 New York publicly shared a video, which was originally posted by a user to Storyful.

A clip showed what appears to be a masked gunman, possibly with a firearm in his hand, emerge from Chick-fil-A and run across the lot in front of the car with the camera.

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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