A few weeks ago I walked into Angie's Café in Buena and the place was packed.

That surprised me — not because Angie's isn't good, but because we've spent the better part of this year watching Jersey diners disappear. The Stelton Diner in Edison is closing Memorial Day weekend after 48 years. The Red Lion in Southampton has been dark for nearly three years, the lot full of weeds, the marble lion pedestal sitting empty at the Route 206 and Route 70 circle. I wrote about both of them last week and I haven't stopped thinking about them since.

Angie's Cafe Buena — the perfect stop before the pines | photo by EJ Angie's Cafe Buena — the perfect stop before the pines | photo by EJ loading...

So walking into Angie's — the red awning, the neon, the bench out front, the kind of place that looks exactly like what your brain conjures when someone says Jersey diner — felt like catching my breath. These places still exist. Some of them are still busy. Not all of them are gone yet.

Which brings me to Salem.

One of the last Silk City diners standing

The Salem Oak Diner at 113 West Broadway is for sale. The asking price is $350,000 — and that includes the building, the business, the jukeboxes, the original counters and enough retro art to fill a museum wing. It was built in 1954 by the Silk City Diner Company, which operated out of Paterson and shipped prefabricated diners all over the country. The Salem Oak is one of the last ones still standing. The federal government put it in a survey of historic American buildings back in 1992.

The neon sign out front doesn't work anymore. But it's still there.

I drove through Salem last winter on my Delaware Bay tour — that stretch of South Jersey that most of the state drives past without stopping, the one with the fishing villages and the oyster boats and the kind of quiet that belongs to a different century. I saw the diner from the road and felt exactly what I feel every time I see one of those old Silk City boxes: the pull. The specific New Jersey instinct to slow down and look.

Salem Oak Diner is for sale | Google Maps Salem Oak Diner is for sale | Google Maps loading...

What $350,000 actually buys you

I know what you're thinking. Nobody wants to own a diner. The hours are brutal, the margins are thin, and the minimum wage is closing in on $16 an hour — a number that makes the math harder for a family operation than it does for Wawa corporate stores spread the cost across hundreds of locations. I said as much in the Stelton piece. I'm not going to pretend running a diner in New Jersey in 2026 is easy.

But $350,000 for a 1954 Silk City diner with the building, the business, the jukeboxes and the original counters is not just an asking price — it's an invitation. Situated across from where the mightly Salem Oak tree once stood proudly. It was one of the oldest white oaks in the country — and sadly fell in 2019. The location alone carries the kind of history that cannot be manufactured or reproduced. Someone will buy it. The question is whether they keep it a diner or whether they do what happened with the Red Lion — walk away and let the weeds take over.

What Angie's in Buena already figured out

The place was full on a Sunday morning when me and my family stopped by for breakfast. Not a chain in sight — just locals, coffee getting refilled without asking, a waitress moving between tables like she'd been doing it for more decades than she's been alive. Angie's hasn't reinvented anything. It just kept showing up.

That's the whole formula. That's always been the whole formula.

The Salem Oak Diner is one of the last of its kind in New Jersey. For $350,000 someone gets the neon sign, the jukeboxes, the history and a shot at being the person who didn't let another one go dark.

I hope they take it.