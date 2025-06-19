People living in several South Jersey municipalities are being alerted to boil their tap water.

They're also being asked to alert their neighbors to this news.

The announcement Thursday from New Jersey American Water said dangerous E. Coli bacteria was detected in one of their wells.

The well is the source of water for the utility's customers in the Salem County municipalities of Salem City, Quinton and Mannington.

The utility reassured customers that so far no bacteria has been detected in the water distribution system itself.

To be safe, however, customers in those three municipalities should boil their water.

What is E. Coli and how could it affect your health?

The bacteria could come from human or animal waste. E. Coli sickness can cause painful diarrhea and headaches. It can also be extremely dangerous for babies and young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Understanding boil water advisories

When a utility issues a boil advisory, customers should use bottled water or boil their tap for water they use for drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and feeding pets. Water from the shower or bath for bathing is OK as long as people don't get any in their mouths or on wounds. Water for laundry or watering plants is not affected.

To kill germs in the water, the water should be heated and maintained at boiling point for a minute.

Home filters will not be able to filter out the bacteria.

New Jersey American Water taking action

The utility says it will take five more samples from the well to confirm E. coli.

The company will also adjust how it disinfects its water.

Once the water is deemed safe to drink without boiling, the company will alert customers at www.newjerseyamwater.com