Breweries are all the rage in New Jersey these days. If one really wants to stand out, they would do exactly what is being done in Salem County.

Cowtown Rodeo Google Maps loading...

Cowtown Rodeo

In Pilesgrove, the Cowtown Rodeo has been operating since 1929. There is a weekly Saturday night rodeo every May through September, and they’ve been on that schedule since 1955. It is the nation’s longest-running weekly rodeo. It was even syndicated on national television in the late 1950s.

So opening a brewery right across from it? Genius. Giving it an earthy name like Bullhide Brewery? Inspired.

Brewery Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

Bullhide Brewery

They are just about ready to open at 761 Route 40, directly across from Cowtown Rodeo and Flea Market. NJ.com reports they’ve already secured their certificate of occupancy and are only waiting on final state approval.

That rodeo is already a big local event. But owners Travis and Suzanne Zigo want their brewery to host large events of their own. They put together a generous gathering space to accommodate large but also small celebrations.

According to their website: "With regular events, seasonal festivals, and a commitment to bringing people together, it's more than a brewery – it will be a cornerstone of the community where stories begin and traditions take root.”

They’re starting with a ten-barrel brewing system with plenty of room to grow. The couple has been putting in a lot of work to make the space comfortable and special.

I wish Travis and Suzanne much success. If cowboys and brew aren’t perfect together, then I don’t know what is.