CARNEY'S POINT — Four people were killed in a crash at the southern end of the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning.

State police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a pickup heading north in the southbound lanes hit a Mazda SUV headed south head-on around 12:42 a.m. near Exit 1 north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. A Freightliner tractor trailer then struck the Mazda. Driver Yaakov Kilberg, 19 and passengers Aharon Lebovits, 18, and Shlomo Cohen, all from Lakewood and Chaim Grossman,18, from Fallsburg, NY were all killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, Christopher Neff, 41, from Westminster, CO suffered serious injuries in the crash while the driver of the tractor trailer, Harpret Singh Sandhu, 29,from Nova Scotia was not injured, according to Marchan.

The circumstances of the crash and the identities of those involved were not disclosed or if any charges were filed.

The Lakewood Scoop reports Neff was driving under the influence.

New Jersey road deaths continue to rise in 2025

The Carneys Point Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad Inc. reported on its Facebook page the impact caused the Mazda to catch fire. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene despite a winching and extrication operation, according to the squad.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike were completely closed until after sunrise for a preliminary investigation.

It was the 434th fatal crash on New Jersey roads in 2025, according to State police records.

