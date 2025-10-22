🚨 4 young men killed in fiery wrong-way Turnpike crash

CARNEY'S POINT — A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County that killed four young men, including three from Lakewood.

According to an affidavit in the case, the driver was captured on video drinking before the crash.

State Police said Christopher Neff, 41, of Westminster, Colorado was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when he drove north in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge early Sunday morning, hitting a Mazda SUV carrying the four victims head-on. State Police said a tractor-trailer struck both vehicles, causing the Mazda to catch fire.

Driver Yaakov Kilberg, 19, and passengers Aharon Lebovits, 18, and Shlomo Cohen, 18, all from Lakewood and Chaim Grossman,18, from Fallsburg, New York were all killed in the crash.

Video shows driver drinking hours before crash, witnesses smelled alcohol

Neff, who is still hospitalized, was charged Tuesday with four counts each of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Investigators also found a 9mm Luger caliber Kimber Model R7 Mako semi-automatic pistol leading to charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and fourth-degree possession of hollow point ammunition. Other charges may be added, according to State Police.

According to the affidavit, several witnesses detected the smell of alcohol on Neff's breath. Investigators located video from the Turnpike Inn and adjacent businesses showing Neff drinking between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. He then got into his pickup and nearly hit another vehicle as he headed for the Turnpike, according to the affidavit.

Medical records show he had a .22% blood alcohol concentration.

