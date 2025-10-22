🚨An aggressive coyote attacked two people in Bergen County

🚨One victim suffered multiple bite wounds, while another was knocked down

🚨Authorities warn residents to stay alert as NJ’s coyote population continues to grow

SADDLE RIVER — An aggressive coyote that attacked two people in Bergen County has been located and euthanized.

Woodcliff Lake police said on Monday, a resident suffered several bite wounds after being attacked by a coyote in the backyard of a home on Woodcrest Drive. The woman was bit in the shoulder, arm, back, and leg, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. A Golden Retriever was also bit.

The coyote ran off before officials could capture it.

On Tuesday, a Saddle River resident was knocked to the ground by a coyote while working in their yard and bitten multiple times. The victim was taken to Valley Hospital for treatment. Officers said the coyote was "visibly sick," with no fear of humans.

The animal was shot by police. It was taken by animal control for testing.

Growing coyote population raises safety concerns in New Jersey

Coyotes have been in New Jersey since 1939 when the first one was spotted in Lambertville, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The coyote population has grown significantly since 1980 to at least 4,000 with reported sightings from all 21 counties.

The most common coyote in New Jersey is the eastern coyote which is larger than its counterpart, the western coyote. They are larger and have more color in their fur because of likely interbreeding between wolves and coyotes.

The following guidelines from the DEP can help reduce the likelihood of conflicts with coyotes:

Never feed a coyote

Deliberately feeding coyotes puts pets and other residents in the neighborhood at risk

Feeding pet cats and/or feral (wild) cats outdoors can attract coyotes. The coyotes feed on the pet food and also prey upon the cats

Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over

Remove sources of water, especially in dry climates

Bring pets in at night

Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey

Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, poultry, and other farm animals

Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles

