More than 360 black bears were killed during the first week of this year's New Jersey bear hunt, one of the most successful hunts of the past decade.

On Monday, the state Department of Environmental Protection released the number of bears killed in each county.

The first phase of the 2025 bear hunt ran last week from Oct. 13-18. Only archery and muzzleloaders were allowed, and only in parts of North Jersey.

Shotguns will only be allowed during phase two, which will run the week of Dec. 8.

Bears killed in phase one of the 2025 hunt

In total, 368 bears were killed in six days. That's more than 60 black bears per day.

Around half of the bears harvested this year — 185 — were killed in Sussex County.

There were 82 black bears harvested in Warren County, 61 harvested in Morris County, and 28 in Passaic County.

Overall, it's a drop from October 2024, when hunters killed 397 bears during phase one. But it's the second-most active phase one since 562 bears were harvested in October 2016.

Bear hunt controversy in New Jersey

The New Jersey bear hunt will continue each year through 2028, at least.

Gov. Phil Murphy had campaigned on a promise to end the bear hunt.

He canceled the hunt in 2020, but it returned two years later after an increase in bear attacks and sightings.

With its return, the New Jersey Fish and Game Council implemented new rules.

Each hunter is limited to one bear per phase that must weigh 75 pounds live, or 50 pounds dressed. The rule was created to stop hunters from killing small cubs.

Hunters are also prohibited from attempting to kill bears that are in the presence of cubs, are within 300 feet of a baited area, or are in a den.

