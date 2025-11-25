This is just a little thing I felt I should share because it sounds like most don’t know about it. There is a state park here in New Jersey that apparently checks all the boxes and can be beautiful in different ways all year long, yes, even in winter. I only stumbled upon it by accident, coming across what can best be described as a love letter written by Emmett Brooks and appearing on familydestinationsguide.com. I’ll share a direct link at the end.

It’s called Parvin State Park. It’s hidden away in Pittsgrove Township, way deep in South Jersey in Salem County. Right, I never heard of it either.

Which is part of its charm. It’s not trying to compete. Its 1,123 acres are just content to be beautiful for those who happen to find it. There are said to be gorgeous lakes there, with Parvin Lake so clear and still that it will mirror the trees and sky and make you seem like a genius photographer.

The lake is looped by the nearly 3-mile-long Parvin Lake Trail to take in its beauty. Twelve more miles of hiking trails can be found in Parvin State Park from easy to difficult.

All in the same park, you’ll find hardwood forests, pine barrens, and swamps. Even a lake beach for summer fun.

Then I learned it has even received a Dark Sky designation, given to places that work hard to protect night skies from light pollution. In other words, you’ll do some fantastic stargazing here.

All this beauty belies a dark history. I was today years old when I learned that during World War II, the park was used as a summer camp for the children of Japanese-Americans who were displaced. Later, it was used as a POW camp for German prisoners.

If you want to explore this hidden gem of a New Jersey state park, here’s the address for your GPS. 701 Almond Rd, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. You can read that full love letter I mentioned here.

