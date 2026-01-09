A Christmas Day family argument in Camden County turned deadly, police say.

⚖️ A Florida man is charged with manslaughter, after his brother-in-law died days after an incident.

The victim was a beloved Hammonton bagel shop owner, remembered for his generosity.

A 69-year-old Florida resident has been accused of killing his brother-in-law as a result of hitting him during a fight two days earlier on Christmas.

Police said that Frank Vitrano, of Buena, was hit in the head by John Meyers during an argument on Dec. 25, 2025, at a Stratford home.

The 72-year-old Vitrano sought medical treatment the next day but was dead by Dec. 27, which is when police were contacted.

Hammonton bagel shop owner dies after Stratford assault (Google Maps) Hammonton bagel shop owner dies after Stratford assault (Google Maps) loading...

Detectives said that Vitrano had been struck in the head by John E. Meyers, 69, of Port St. Lucie, Florida during an argument on Dec. 25, 2025.

The victim sought medical treatment on Dec. 26, and was pronounced dead a day later at Cooper University Hospital.

After Vitrano’s death, the Camden-Gloucester-Salem County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he had died of blunt head trauma and ruled it a homicide.

Florida man charged with manslaughter, arrested in Philadelphia

On Dec. 28, Meyers was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The following day, the Port St. Lucie resident was taken into custody in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was held at a correctional facility in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey.

Frank Vitrano of Buena is mourned by the community where he owned a NJ bagel shop (carnesalefuneralhome.com) Frank Vitrano of Buena is mourned by the community where he owned an NJ bagel shop (carnesalefuneralhome.com) loading...

Hammonton mourns beloved bagel shop owner

Downtown Hammonton’s Facebook account posted a remembrance of Vitrano, who was a longtime small business owner of Bellevue Bagel Cafe.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Frank Vitrano, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Bellevue Bagel Cafe community during this difficult time,” the post read.

“Frank will be remembered for his warm smile, generous spirit, and the pride he put into his work. He made Bellevue Bagel Cafe a welcoming place that felt like home to so many. Frank was a major part of the heartbeat of Hammonton, and his presence touched countless lives. His legacy will continue to live on in the community he helped bring together,” it continued.

Anyone with potential case information was urged to call Detective Luis Sibaja Jr. of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-8682 and Detective Tom Farrell of the Stratford Police Department at 856-783-8616.

Tips can also be sent online to CAMDEN.TIPS.

