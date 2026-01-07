🔴 A fight over an Uno game at a Clark family party allegedly escalated into a stabbing.

🔴 Police later arrested a 37-year-old Newark Uber driver weeks after the incident.

🔴 The suspect faces multiple felony weapons and assault charges and remains jailed.

CLARK — A 37-year-old has been arrested and charged, weeks after allegedly stabbing someone when a fight broke out over a game of Uno at a family party in Union County.

Argument over UNO game sparks violent family fight in Clark

On Friday, Dec. 19, members of the Clark Police Department went to a home on the 200 block of Gibson Boulevard just after midnight on a report of a fight involving a knife and a baseball bat.

Witnesses told police that during a family party at one of the apartments, relatives began arguing over a game of Uno. The fight spilled out into the parking lot, where one person was stabbed.

A friendly game of UNO turns violent with a stabbing and an arrest in Clark a few days before Christmas (Dan Zarrow/Google Street View of Gibson Avenue) A friendly game of UNO turns violent with a stabbing and an arrest in Clark a few days before Christmas (Dan Zarrow/Google Street View of Gibson Avenue) loading...

Stabbing leaves victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

When police arrived, they said several cars were seen leaving the scene, and the fight had ended.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Newark Uber driver identified as suspect days later

Three days after the incident, detectives identified the suspect involved in the fight and responsible for the stabbing as Derrell Busby, an Uber driver from Newark.

A warrant was issued for Busby for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Arrest made weeks later; court date scheduled

Busby was arrested in Newark on Monday, Jan. 5, and was taken to the Clark Police Department. He is currently in the Union County Jail.

According to records obtained by NJ.com, Busby is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom