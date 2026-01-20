🚗 BMW X5 stolen from CVS parking lot in Florham Park with a puppy still inside

🐶 Labradoodle puppy missing as police track sightings across New Jersey and New York

⚠️ Police warn drivers not to leave vehicles running and unlocked

FLORHAM PARK — Police are looking for a BMW that was stolen from outside a CVS in the Morris County town, with a dog still inside the vehicle.

BMW stolen from CVS parking lot on Columbia Turnpike

The BMW X5 was left running, unlocked, and unoccupied, with a labradoodle puppy inside, in the CVS parking lot, along Columbia Turnpike, just before 6 p.m. Monday, said Florham Park Police Department Captain Brian Ford.

Sightings reported across New Jersey and New York

At this time, the vehicle has not been recovered. There have been sightings of it in New Jersey and New York throughout the night, Ford said.

The puppy has not been located yet, either, but Ford said there was one lead that police are looking into.

Florham Park police are looking for this labradoodle puppy that was still inside a BMW when it was stolen outside a CVS (Google Street View/Florham Park PD via the dog's owner) Florham Park police are looking for this labradoodle puppy that was still inside a BMW when it was stolen outside a CVS (Google Street View/Florham Park PD via the dog's owner) loading...

Police urge public to help locate missing dog

“Wherever their dog is located and found, people need to call the local police department to ensure its safe return,” Ford said.

Florham Park police warn against leaving vehicles running

Florham Park police are also advising all New Jersey residents of the importance of not leaving vehicles unlocked and running. Criminals go where the best opportunities exist for them to victimize good people.

“By leaving opportunities for them, we bring an unwanted criminal element into our town and put the whole community at risk,” Ford warned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florham Park police at 973-377-2200.

