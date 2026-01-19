TRENTON — Time is running out for some dogs at a New Jersey animal shelter, as it scrambles to find homes for them before they are euthanized.

Due to critical overcrowding, the Trenton Animal Shelter placed 10 dogs on a 14-day timestamp to comply with the enforced 20-dog capacity limit at the shelter, according to its Facebook page.

These dogs urgently need to find permanent, loving homes as soon as possible. If they are not adopted or placed in foster care by Monday, January 26, the shelter will have no choice but to euthanize them.

No extensions will be available.

Adopting these dogs or fostering them is their only hope

To help save as many lives as possible, TAS is implementing a limited foster program. It is only available during the active time stamp list.

This program allows someone to foster a timestamped dog only for three months. Once the three months are up, they have to make a decision to adopt the dog or not.

“If the foster placement is unsuccessful and the dog is returned, the animal will move to a 7-day timestamp and will no longer qualify for foster placement--the dog must be adopted permanently,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

After the plea was made, two timestamped dogs, Camden and Bebe, were adopted over the weekend.

According to Trenton Animal Rescuers, which has helped save over 120 dogs from euthanasia this past year, another dog named Francesca was adopted from TAS, but was returned to the shelter the next day due to landlord complaints.

Now, eight dogs are left.

“Adopt. Foster. Share. Be their hero today. Please act quickly. These dogs only have until January 26 to find homes. Every action counts,” the shelter wrote.

Here are the dogs that desperately need homes.

Francisca

Francisca is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Francisca is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Francisca is a sweet and friendly pup who is ready to find her forever home! Francisca can get easily excited during intense interactions and may become frustrated with restraint, so she would benefit from a home that is patient, consistent, and committed to ongoing training.

She also needs support managing high-value chews, making her best suited for a home without small children. She has shown great progress in her behavior and is eager to continue learning and growing with the right guidance.

Francisca is friendly with both people and other dogs, and with the right adopter, she has the potential to thrive and become a wonderful companion.

Manager Assessment: Francisca is friendly with people and other dogs and responds well to commands.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Francisca is human-friendly, dog friendly, and takes commands.

Ali

Ali is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Ali is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Ali is a friendly, social dog with a lot of love to give! During his behavior assessment, he showed mostly positive behaviors and genuinely enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. He has an enthusiastic personality and can become overexcited at times, but with structure and training, he is very capable of learning appropriate manners.

Ali would thrive with an experienced adopter who can provide consistent training and positive reinforcement. Due to his excitement level, he is not recommended for a home with small children.

Manager Assessment: Ali is very energetic, friendly with people, and may be selective with other dogs. Proper introductions are recommended.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Ali is human friendly, dog friendly, and listens to commands.

Lora

Lora is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Lora is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Lora is a sweet and gentle girl who’s ready to find her forever home. She may be shy at first but warms up quickly with patience and kindness. Once comfortable, she enjoys human companionship and calm interactions.

Lora would do best as the only dog in the home, as she is not comfortable living with other dogs.

Manager Assessment: Lora is friendly with people and does best as the only dog.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Lora is human friendly and dog aggressive.

Statham

Statham is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Statham is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Statham is a friendly boy who may be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly. He does well with people and is tolerant of other dogs. He would benefit from continued socialization and a patient, supportive home.

Manager Assessment: Statham is friendly with people, very energetic, and does best as the only dog.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Statham is human friendly and dog selective.

Mercari

Mercari is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Mercari is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Mercari is a friendly and approachable girl who enjoys calm interactions with people. She showed mixed to positive responses during her behavior assessment and would benefit from continued socialization, structured play, and positive training.

Mercari is not comfortable around other dogs and should be the only dog in the home. She would also do best in a home without small children.

Manager Assessment: Mercari is friendly with people, responds well to commands, and may be selective with other dogs.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Mercari is human friendly and does best as the only dog.

Tux

Tux is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Tux is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Tux is a friendly and affectionate pup who showed many positive behaviors during his assessment. He would do best as the only dog and may benefit from desensitization around food handling. With patience and training, he has great potential to thrive.

Manager Assessment: Tux is very energetic and does best as the only dog.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Tux is human friendly and dog aggressive.

Nala

Nala is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Nala is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Nala is a sweet and lively 2-year-old Pitt mix. She was returned due to incompatibility with other dogs and would do best as the only dog. She reassessed well overall, and previous adopters reported no issues with resource guarding in the home.

With patience, consistency, and love, Nala is ready to thrive in a stable, loving environment.

Manager Assessment: Nala is very friendly with people and would do best as the only dog.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Nala is human friendly and dog aggressive.

Vinny

Vinny is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) Vinny is time-stamped at Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Rescuers) loading...

Behavior Assessment: Vinny showed mostly positive responses during his assessment. He would benefit from desensitization around resource possession and guidance with appropriate play manners. He appears friendly with people, tolerant of other dogs, and is considered a good candidate for adoption.

Manager Assessment: Vinny is human friendly and dog selective.

Animal Attendant Assessment: Vinny is human friendly, dog aggressive, and listens to commands.

If anyone is interested in adopting or fostering one of these dogs, please call TAS at 609-989-3254 immediately.

