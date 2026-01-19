💔 Francesca’s announces nationwide shutdown, closing all stores after 25 years

🏷️ Deep discounts underway as the boutique liquidates inventory.

📍 About 16 New Jersey locations are expected to close.

A popular women’s boutique chain has announced it’s closing all 460 of its stores in New Jersey and nationwide, as well as online, after more than 25 years in operation.

Francesca’s announces nationwide liquidation and store closures

Francesca’s, which is known for selling fashionable clothing and trendy jewelry since opening its first store in Houston, Texas, in 1999, is “liquidating our inventory and closing soon,” according to a representative who spoke to Women’s Wear Daily.

Bankruptcy filing and vendor disputes fuel retailer’s downfall

In December 2020, Francesca’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to sell the business after the COVID-19 pandemic added to the chain’s financial woes, according to People Magazine.

Online warehouse sale offers steep discounts for loyal shoppers

Francesca is currently hosting an online-only “warehouse sale” where all clearance items are $15 and under, according to its website.

Now is a good time for dedicated shoppers to get in on some good deals on sweaters, glitter tops, miniskirts, dresses, bodysuits, jumpsuits, cardigans, and so much more.

“According to WWD, one of Francesca’s vendors said that the liquidation is believed to include “inventory that has not been paid for.” The vendor also alleged that the firm is owed $250 million in unpaid invoices, telling the outlet that “there has been no correspondence whatsoever from corporate to any of the vendors,” People reported.

New Jersey locations face closure as timeline remains unclear

Francesca’s did not announce when its brick-and-mortar stores will permanently close.

There are roughly 16 Francesca stores in New Jersey, including locations in Paramus Park, Hoboken, Freehold, Bridgewater, Rockaway, Princeton, Cherry Hill, Toms River, and Sea Girt.

