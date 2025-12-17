Kylie Moore and I had a very fun hour on the show recently, talking about whether most people get their pets a Christmas present. This came up due to her sister coming for the holiday, and she’ll be bringing her dog with her to New Jersey.

That leaves any ‘fur aunt’ in the position of whether to buy a gift. The overwhelming consensus was yes, she had to buy one. As people called in with opinions and gift ideas, I watched in real time as the horror hit Kylie’s face in the moment she realized her sister’s cat would have to be bought for too, even though it wasn’t making the trip.

One survey found 89% of pet owners buy their pet a Christmas present. More, 29% say they spend more on their pet than they spend on humans for the holiday gift.

All that to say, I thought maybe you could use a little help with some gift ideas for your dog. Or could use a laugh.

Here are real products I found on Amazon to help make your furry friend’s Christmas merry and bright.

Maybe you wouldn’t give them the real pill, but if your dog needs to chill out this is one Xanax you can safely give them.

Want to go even more chill? This dog toy speaks for itself. Does NJ’s Weedman know about this? Does Snoop Dogg?

Here’s one that you wear but really it’s a gift for your dog. They’ll appreciate you complying with the message on these socks.

Yes, they actually sell this. Sure, confuse your dog even more about what they are versus are not allowed to drink from.

For the dog who just wants what you’re having when you watch the game together. Hey, at least he or she isn’t smoking, right?

