One of the most iconic retail brands in the country is closing its New Jersey location just months after opening at American Dream Mall.

According to USA Today, parent company Saks Global announced Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, that it will shutter its Saks Fifth Avenue store at the massive East Rutherford complex.

Part of a broader round of closures

The New Jersey closure is part of a wider pullback. Saks Global confirmed it will also close seven other Saks Fifth Avenue locations across the United States, along with a Neiman Marcus store in Boston.

In addition, Horchow, the company’s luxury furniture and home décor brand, will shut down operations. Horchow merchandise will remain available during a full liquidation sale expected to begin Feb. 21, 2026, with significant discounts.

Why the stores are closing

In a statement, Saks Global said the decisions were based on “factors such as performance and lease economics,” adding that the closures are part of broader “strategic actions” aimed at enabling profitable and sustainable growth.

Pedestrians walk past a Saks Fifth Avenue store on December 30, 2025 in Chicago (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Pedestrians walk past a Saks Fifth Avenue store on December 30, 2025 in Chicago (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

Another sign of changing shopping habits

It’s hard not to feel a sense of loss watching a retail giant like Saks Fifth Avenue scale back. For many shoppers, “going shopping” once meant heading to the mall, wandering through department stores, and maybe grabbing an Orange Julius along the way.

Today, that experience has largely been replaced by online shopping, where a few clicks can deliver a purchase to your doorstep the next day — freeing up time, but eroding the mall culture that defined generations.

A familiar retail story

Saks now joins a long list of once-dominant department store names that have dramatically downsized or disappeared altogether, including Sears, JCPenney, Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, and Montgomery Ward.

Brick-and-mortar department stores continue to struggle, and many retail analysts believe their future depends almost entirely on strong online rebranding and digital-first strategies.

Whether iconic names like Saks can successfully make that transition may determine whether these brands survive — or become nostalgic footnotes in the history of American shopping.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

