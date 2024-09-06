This weekend, visit the best NJ flea market you’ve never heard of

Ever since we have had the ability to buy things online, the garage sale and flea market trend has begun to fall by the wayside.

But if you’re like me, you’ll agree that there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned flea market.

In New Jersey we have several, but the one that is arguably the best and also the least known is Cowtown Flea Market in Pilesgrove, NJ.

You have to see this to believe it. If you love hunting for bargains like I do, then you’ve got to check it out

It’s open all year, rain or shine, and has both indoor and outdoor vendors — over 400 of them!

You can find just about anything here: clothes, antiques, fresh veggies, toys and even some awesome Amish-baked treats.

It’s like a treasure hunt every time.

Cowtown’s been around forever, too. It started way back in 1926 as a livestock auction, but now it’s a full-blown flea and farmers market.

They don’t do the auctions anymore (those ended in 2007), but the market has kept going strong, almost 100 years now.

They’re open every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., so it’s a perfect spot to spend a full day wandering around.

Lots of people know about the famous cow town rodeo but not as many have heard of this gem.

And the food? It’s so good.

Whether you’re craving BBQ, Mexican, Jamaican, or just some classic comfort food, Cowtown’s got it all.

There’s even an outdoor food court where you can grab a bite and chill out.

If you never thought you were into flea markets, this is the place that’s probably going to change your mind — you can’t miss Cowtown.

It’s one of the best spots in South Jersey for finding deals and enjoying great food.

Definitely worth a visit.

