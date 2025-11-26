TV screens placed throughout your grocery store coming to NJ
Hi. Have we met? I’m Kylie, and I can be a bit anxious.
Throw me in a grocery store with narrow aisles, too many people last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, and some screaming kids, and I’ll have some nice sensory overload.
You know what could make that complete? How about TV screens placed throughout the store to pitch ads at me wherever I go, like in the movie “Minority Report.”
Cool.
Grocery TV coming to New Jersey
Grocery TV is an in-store retail media platform, and it has been announced that they’re partnering with 31 ShopRite locations across New York and New Jersey.
By strategically placing the screens in high-traffic areas of the stores, ShopRite will be able to push its latest sales, promotions, and even job opportunities to shoppers throughout their visit.
What, no PlayStations are hooked up to these screens to clog the aisles with even more kids?
“We're excited to expand our work with ShopRite," said Neil Murphy, senior vice president of retail partnerships at Grocery TV.
This expansion shows what's possible when retailers take a thoughtful approach to in-store media. We've worked with ShopRite since the early days, refining the platform and our approach to uphold the shopper experience while driving incremental advertising revenue.
These TV screens enticing you to buy products or join the team are scientifically placed according to each store’s individual layout.
You’ll see them not only throughout the store but even as soon as you walk in at the entrances and as you’re leaving at the checkout lanes.
Am I in a horror movie? There’s no escape!
Will it boost profits enough that it will be passed on and bring grocery prices down you ask?
Oh, you silly goose. I wish.
