💼 Wakefern Food Corp. is hosting in-store hiring fairs across New Jersey

🕚 Events run Jan. 31, with a snow date of Feb. 7, no registration required

📍 ShopRite, Price Rite, Marketplace and The Fresh Grocer locations are participating

Looking for a job?

Wakefern Food Corp. hosts New Jersey supermarket hiring fairs

Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative that operates supermarkets like ShopRite, Price Rite, Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market, is hosting hiring fairs on Saturday, Jan. 31.

ShopRite, Price Rite and other NJ grocery stores hiring

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., participating store locations in New Jersey and seven other states will host in-store recruitment events for full-time, part-time, and management positions.

Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, stocking staff, and grocery department team members, among others.

Flexible schedules, training and advancement opportunities offered

All roles offer perks like competitive benefits and the opportunity to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment.

Many of the positions include on-the-job training, flexible scheduling, and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help associates build skills and advance their careers.

No registration required; snow date announced for New Jersey

No advance registration is required. Candidates can simply stop by any of the participating locations to speak with hiring teams.

This winter has been challenging so far in New Jersey. That being said, a snow date is scheduled for Saturday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find a participating store in New Jersey, visit the following career pages.

There are no Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market participating locations in New Jersey.

