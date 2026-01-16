💃 The Ocean County Library System is collecting prom dresses for its 2026 Prom Dress Giveaway.

It’s never too early to think about prom — more importantly, the dress.

But they can be expensive.

To help with that, all 21 branches of the Ocean County Library System are hosting their 2026 Prom Dress Collection event from now through Thursday, February 26.

“We are looking for dresses that are suitable for students in grades 8th through 12th that are attending prom specifically, but any kind of upcoming dance like a spring formal,” said Ocean County Library’s Young Adult Services System Coordinator, Myah Vanderbilt.

What kinds of prom dresses are needed — and what’s not accepted

Short and long style gowns, within the past five years are especially sought, Vanderbilt said. They are kindly asking people not to donate wedding dresses.

Donors are asked to contribute dry-cleaned items ready for prom wear. That means dresses are in good condition with no rips, tears, or stains.

Dresses of all sizes and colors are welcome. However, no suits, ties, shoes, purses, or jewelry will be accepted at the collection event.

Free prom dress giveaway events set across Ocean County

The prom dress collection precedes the annual Prom Dress Giveaway, which will begin in early March.

“This year we have a kickoff event happening on March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Toms River Branch in Mancini Hall,” Vanderbilt said.

This is for students who may not be able to make it to the evening event.

Toms River, Jackson, and Little Egg Harbor hosting giveaway dates

After the Saturday kickoff, the regular prom dress giveaway will take place on six dates across three Ocean County Library branches, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 9 and March 10 – Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library

– Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library March 17 and March 18 – Little Egg Harbor branch of the Ocean County Library

– Little Egg Harbor branch of the Ocean County Library March 25 and March 26 – Jackson branch of the Ocean County Library

At the giveaway events, the library’s meeting room will be set up like a boutique. Students in grades 8 through 12 can come in, find a dress in their size, and try it on in the fitting rooms.

Dresses will be organized by size and color. Once a student finds a dress, they are free to take it home to wear at their prom or another dance event.

The prom dress giveaway began in 2014 for teens who cannot afford a prom dress, preventing them from attending this rite-of-passage high school event, Vanderbilt said.

The giveaway is not just for Ocean County residents. It’s for any student in the state, just as long as they are in 8th through 12th grades. Registration is not required. Just walk in and have fun.

Last year, the Ocean County Library System gave away over 250 free prom dresses to students in need.

For more information, including schedules, FAQ, and more, visit here.

