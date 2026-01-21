This scam is so good that it might trick even smart, focused people.

The Barnegat Police Department is warning residents about a new type of debit card scam that could result in criminals showing up right at your front door. And the calls have been placed all over the state.

What’s happening

Conmen are spoofing phone numbers to make it appear the incoming call is the exact number of your debit card company’s fraud department.

Next, they want to go over recent charges. I’m unclear on how they access the legitimate charges, but they have them. That may be the most perplexing piece of this scam puzzle. They will rattle off a few actual, legitimate charges you made on your card. Who wouldn’t be convinced at this point? I don’t know how they’re getting this, but you’d think if it were a scam and they already had that kind of access, they wouldn’t need further help from you to rip you off. Somehow, they do.

Next, they're going to throw out some phony charges they simply invent out of thin air. Once you’re convinced your card was compromised and used illegally, they offer to send a courier over from the bank to physically collect your debit card for the investigation.

That’s when you’ll get a visit from a conman. Obviously, once you give them the physical card, that’s when the real illegal charges will start showing up.

What can you do

Experts say to hang up and call the actual number right off the back of your debit card. If the incoming number matches it identically, still do it, because again, the numbers are being spoofed.

Also, banks want you to know they will never under any circumstances send a courier to your home to collect any debit card. A real bank may tell you to stop using your card, but they won’t want to come pick it up. That’s a huge red flag.

If it happens

Should you get a call from a suspicious source, contact the Barnegat Township Police Department at 609-698-5000. If you were already ripped off in this manner, come forward. Don’t be shy. No one is going to judge you.

