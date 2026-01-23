🚓 A 17-year-old from Virginia pleaded guilty to trying to kill a NJ police officer.

🔪 Prosecutors say the teen rammed a patrol car, then charged officers with a knife.

⚖️ The teen admitted extremist influences and faces an 18-year prison term as an adult.

A 17-year-old radicalized by Islamic extremists will be sentenced to prison as an adult after admitting to trying to stab a New Jersey police officer to death last year.

Fasihullah Safar, of Alexandria, Virginia, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

Burlington County prosecutor seeks 18-year prison sentence

Safar will face 18 years in prison when sentenced on March 26, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

It will be a year since the incident that unfolded in Florence. The case was elevated from juvenile court in September after the prosecutor’s office filed a petition to try Safar as an adult.

Florence Township police ambushed during violent roadside encounter

On March 21, 2025 at 4:30 p.m., Florence police responded to a call of an overturned vehicle, when Safar used a stolen car to ram repeatedly into the local patrol car.

The vehicle Safar was driving then stopped working from damage on Route 130 near Station Road.

When other officers arrived, Safar charged toward them, swinging a knife and stabbing one of the officers multiple times in the chest area.

That officer was wearing a tactical vest that prevented significant injuries.

Multiple officers injured during struggle to subdue suspect

As police battled to unarm Safar, one officer suffered a cut to his torso and injuries to his face. Two other officers were treated and released.

Safar managed to come out unharmed, except for a cut on one of his fingers caused by his own knife, Bradshaw said.

Investigators later found that Safar caused the first crash that led to the melee.

Court hears of extremist influence behind attack

In court on Thursday, Safar said that in the months leading up to his violent police confrontation, he had begun following the Islamic State terrorist organization, formerly referred to as ISIS.

He posted on social media that he planned to join the group, saying that becoming a terrorist would enable him to defend his religion.

Safar admitted in court that he screamed "Allahu akbar" during the stabbing. The Islamic phrase means “God is most great” and is used by Muslims in prayers and as a declaration of faith.

Also working on the attempted murder case were the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and Florence Township Police.

“We stand with the Florence Township police officers who were targeted in this senseless and cowardly act of violence,” Bradshaw said in a written release.

“Violence driven by hatred or intolerance has no place here and will be met with the full force of the law. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to protecting every resident from violent and hateful acts,” she added.

