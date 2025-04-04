🚨 A 16-year-old from Virginia is charged with attempted murder

🚨 One police officer suffered injuries to his face, torso

🚨 It comes after a 14-year-old was charged with a Newark cop's murder

FLORENCE — A 16-year-old from out-of-state charged three police officers with a knife during a violent incident last month, according to authorities.

The male teenager from Alexandria, Virginia was arrested on March 21, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

He faces a long list of charges including first-degree attempted murder, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, third-degree resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree motor vehicle theft, and fourth-degree obstruction, and weapons offenses.

Wild teen rampage

According to prosecutors, the chaos began on March 21 around 4:30 p.m. when a Florence Township police officer responded to a call about an overturned vehicle.

A juvenile had used a stolen car to hit and flip the overturned vehicle, prosecutors said.

Authorities said that when the Florence police officer arrived, his police cruiser was repeatedly rammed by the juvenile driver. Other officers arrived soon after.

Soon after, the stolen vehicle became inoperable on Route 130 near Station Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The teen got out of the car and lunged at three police officers with a knife, prosecutors said.

One officer suffered injuries to his face and torso while disarming the teenager, prosecutors said.

After the 16-year-old was arrested, he was taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Teen charged with Newark cop's murder

The violent incident in Florence comes less than a month after a Newark police officer was shot to death in his vehicle.

Prosecutors in Essex County said a 14-year-old shot Sgt. Joseph Azcona to death on March 7.

READ MORE: NJ can't charge cop-killing teen as adult, so feds say they will

Federal prosecutors have said that they will charge the teenager as an adult. New Jersey law prevents teens under 15 years old from being charged as adults.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia