🔴 Army sergeant from New Jersey dies in Germany during training

🔴 Sgt. Terell Seales, 34, of Florence, was remembered as a dedicated leader

🔴 Marine Corps Marathon will honor Seales on the "Wear Blue Mile" on Sunday

A member of the U.S. Army from Burlington County died in a training accident in Germany on Saturday.

The Army says Sgt. Terell Seales, 34, of Florence, died from injuries suffered in a crash while training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

Seales was a member of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and was normally based at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

“Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best,” Col. Duke Reim, Seales's commander, said in a statement.

The crash is under investigation. The JMRC is located in the Oberpfalz region of Bavaria near the town of Hohenfels and is used for realistic, large-scale combat exercises for U.S. and NATO troops.

ALSO READ: Union County man charged with attempted murder after gunfire

The organization Wear Blue will remember Sgt. Terrell Seales at the Marine Corps Marathon The organization Wear Blue will remember Sgt. Terrell Seales at the Marine Corps Marathon (Wear Blue: Run to Remember) loading...

Florence native remembered for service and dedication

Seales was on his second deployment with the Army. He joined the Army in 2021 and previously served in Lithuania, according to the Army.

His awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

Wear Blue said it will honor Searles during the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The organization lines its "Wear Blue Mile" route with photos of fallen service members often held by family members.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom