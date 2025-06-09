🔴 Explosives detonated in Moorestown this weekend

🔴 One improvised device was brought to a neighborhood, police said

🔴 No charges have been filed yet

MOORESTOWN — Authorities say a juvenile is responsible for explosives found in a suburban Burlington County neighborhood over the weekend.

Moorestown police said the first improvised explosive device was found Saturday at a home on Cove Road, a residential area near Rancocas Creek.

It's not clear how investigators found out about the IED; police only said that "information was uncovered."

It wasn't a false alarm. The New Jersey State Police's bomb squad and hazardous materials units found the explosives.

Investigators believe the explosives were placed there on purpose by someone who doesn't live in the neighborhood.

Authorities took the IED away from the neighborhood and detonated it so that it wouldn't hurt anyone.

Explosives found at Moorestown home

On Sunday, law enforcement got a search warrant for a home on the 400 block of East Oak Avenue, which is around four miles away from Cove Road.

They found more IED materials, police said. Homes nearby were evacuated as bomb techs worked to secure the neighborhood.

Police said they have identified a juvenile as the individual behind the explosive devices.

No charges had been announced as of Monday afternoon. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is looking into the case.

