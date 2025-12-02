Yeah, I’m a lifelong South Jersey Eagles fan.

We’ve loved our Super Bowl Champion E-A-G-L-E-S with our whole hearts for generations… and maybe, at times, with a little too much intensity.

The Kevin Patullo egging: pathetic, but sadly predictable

So when news broke that someone went and egged Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s house in Moorestown after that 24–15 loss to the Bears, my first reaction was: pathetic, but not surprising.

Police later cleared up the rumors — no rocks, just eggs — but still. It’s vandalism, and they’re treating it that way.

And they should be.

AP AP loading...

Passion vs. crossing the line for South Jersey Eagles fans

Look, I get being emotional, disappointed, sad, angry, heated — all of it — after a rough game. My wife and I don’t miss a game, so trust me, we feel it too.

As my Dad taught me early, every Birds fan has yelled at the TV or paced around the living room in frustration. That’s just part of the Philadelphia–South Jersey DNA.

But driving to a guy’s actual house and tossing eggs? That’s crossing a line so bright you can see it from Route 38.

A bigger problem: outrage as a permission slip

The bigger question, though, is whether this is just one overly wound-up fan acting dumb, or if it’s part of something we’re seeing more and more: people feeling entitled to unload their anger on whoever they think “deserves it.” Like frustration has somehow become a permission slip for bad behavior.

And it’s not just sports. We’ve seen restaurant staff getting screamed at, school board meetings turning into shouting matches, people melting down in stores over next to nothing. Road rage? Everywhere.

It’s like the collective social fuse has gotten way too short. Maybe it’s leftover stress. Maybe it’s because everything feels high-stakes. Maybe social media has trained people to think instant outrage is normal.

South Jersey pride means knowing where the line is

But here’s the South Jersey truth: we’re better than that.

We can be passionate without being destructive. We can be disappointed without being disrespectful. Patullo didn’t ruin anyone’s week on purpose; he didn’t call the wrong play just to spite anyone who’s ever muttered “Go Birds.”

This egging incident says more about us than it does about him.

If we want to pride ourselves on being tough, loyal fans — and good neighbors — then we’ve got to know where the line is, and stay on the right side of it.

Yeah, the Eagles have big issues right now, and the blame for this collapse does not sit squarely on Patullo’s shoulders.

And let’s be honest: throwing eggs (or firing one piece of the staff) isn’t going to magically fix the offense anyway.

Remember, South Jersey: after a loss, the only thing we should be cracking is a cold one — not someone’s front steps.